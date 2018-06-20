Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Three hits Tuesday
Mazara went 3-for-5 with a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Mazara missed a pair of games last week with a wrist ailment, and despite reporting feeling some soreness in the days since, he's been on a tear since reentering the lineup. In his three games back, Mazara has multi-hit performances in all three and is 8-for-14 with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. The recent hot stretch has bumped his slash line up to a solid .276/.342/.489 on the year.
