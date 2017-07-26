Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Trying to shake midsummer blues

Mazara went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Tuesday's victory over Miami.

This performance was badly, badly needed for the young slugger, who'd managed to go 0-for-25 over his last seven games, dropping his average down to .237 (now .243). Mazara has superstar potential, but he's seen his line-drive rate fall off from last year, with a corresponding drop in BABIP. It's worth keeping in mind that he's still just 22 years old, though, and many players his age -- even ones with high upside -- are still working their way up through the minors while Mazara's in his second MLB season. Dynasty-league owners should practice patience with him, but those in single-season formats can't be blamed for exploring their options.