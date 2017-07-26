Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Trying to shake midsummer blues

Mazara went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Tuesday's victory over Miami.

This performance was badly, badly needed for the young slugger, who'd managed to go 0-for-25 over his last seven games, dropping his average down to .237 (now .243). Mazara has superstar potential, but he's seen his line-drive rate fall off from last year, with a corresponding drop in BABIP. It's worth keeping in mind that he's still just 22 years old, though, and many players his age -- even ones with high upside -- are still working their way up through the minors while Mazara's in his second MLB season. Dynasty-league owners should practice patience with him, but those in single-season formats can't be blamed for exploring their options.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast