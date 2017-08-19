Play

Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Tweaks knee but no structural damage

Mazara tweaked his left knee during Friday's game but postgame examinations revealed no damage, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mazara was able to stay in the game despite the injury and after the favorable test results, he may play Saturday as well. It wouldn't be a big surprise if the Rangers opt to rest him, but he should be considered day-to-day at worst.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast