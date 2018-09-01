Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Wallops 17th homer
Mazara went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.
The homer was the first in two weeks for Mazara, who has not hit well since his return from the disabled list in mid-August. While the outfielder has hit safely in 10 of 13 games since his return, it's been a punchless run of 1-fers: Mazara is 10-for-50 (.200) with a .360 slugging percentage. The meager production may be attributable to the thumb injury that landed him on the disabled list because the thumb is still swollen, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
