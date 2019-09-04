Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Will be tested against lefties

Texas manager Chris Woodward wants to see Mazara establish more consistency against left-handed pitching over the final month of the season, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.

Mazara was recently activated from the injured list, but Woodward has yet to use him against a left-hander. If the manager is to be believed, Mazara will eventually be in the lineup against southpaws. "You have seen what he has done against right-handers. It's All-Star caliber," Woodward said. "But this year, with the lefties, he gets in trouble. I don't believe just because he doesn't hit lefties one year that he is going to be a platoon player. I believe guys can make adjustments and can figure things out." The outfielder is batting just .211 against lefties this season and .229 for his career.