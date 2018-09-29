Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Will have thumb examined in offseason

Mazara will have his thumb examined early in the offseason, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

A sprained thumb cost Mazara nearly a month earlier in the year and continues to affect him. He's hit just .220.278/.402 in 36 games since returning from the disabled list. Whether or not he'll need any sort of procedure which puts his availability for spring training in doubt should become clear following the examination.

More News
Our Latest Stories