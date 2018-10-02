Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Won't require surgery
Mazara will not require surgery on his right thumb, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mazara dealt with a thumb injury for much of the second half of the season, which is reflected in his .221/.277/.397 line over that 37-games stretch. The outfielder was examined by a specialist Tuesday, who confirmed his thumb is fully stable and won't require any additional treatment at this time. Mazara will allow the swelling in his thumb to subside over the next few weeks before getting into an offseason program. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training.
