Narvaez signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday.

Narvaez will move on to his third organization of the season after stops with the White Sox and Astros. The 33-year-old catcher has seen MLB action in parts of 10 seasons but has spent the majority of the 2025 campaign at the Triple-A level, slashing .243/.372/.338 with three home runs across 180 plate appearances with Charlotte and Sugar Land. He'll report to the Rangers' top affiliate in Round Rock but could be a candidate to receive a promotion to the big leagues in September, when Texas' active roster expands to 28 men.