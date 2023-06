White will be recalled by the Rangers prior to Tuesday's game against the Angels, Ken Rosenthal and Sam Blum of The Athletic report.

White will be available out of the bullpen, with Cody Bradford slated to start in place of Jon Gray (blister). White, 23, has posted a 3.54 ERA and 45:22 K:BB over 53.1 innings covering 11 starts with Double-A Frisco this season. He was added to Texas' 40-man roster over the offseason and it will be his major-league debut when he gets into a game.