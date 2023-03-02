White (neck) said Thursday that the injury he's dealing with is similar to the one which cost him most of the second half last season at Double-A Frisco, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The injury he dealt with last year was described as forearm fatigue at the time. More specifically, though, White has nerve inflammation in his neck which causes pain to radiate down his arm. It sounds like he and the Rangers are trying to find a clearer diagnosis before they determine the best course of treatment. In the meantime, White will be shut down from throwing. The 23-year-old right-hander was a 2018 draft pick but has been limited to just 115 innings in pro ball due to injuries.