White was placed on the injured list with forearm fatigue, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

White has posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.13 WHIP since being promoted to Double-A Frisco in late June, but his season will be put on pause as a result of his injury. The Rangers are hoping he will recover with rest, and he is expected to resume throwing in 7-to-10 days.