The Rangers optioned White to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

White was one of four pitchers sent to minor-league camp in the Rangers' latest round of roster cuts. The 24-year-old right-hander made two relief appearances for Texas last season but otherwise spent the 2023 campaign in the minors with Round Rock and Double-A Frisco. White is expected to be a full-time member of the Round Rock rotation in 2024.