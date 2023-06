White has been named to the All-Star Futures Game squad for the American League, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

White, 23, was recently promoted from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock and made his debut at the most-advanced level June 23. The right-hander allowed two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out four over five innings for the Express. White pitched to a 3.51 ERA over 56.1 innings in Double-A.