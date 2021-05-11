White will be sidelined until at least mid-June due to a fractured bone in his hand, Adam J. Morris of LoneStarBall.com reports. Low-A Down East placed White on the 7-day injured list Saturday.

The injury is yet another unfortunate setback for White, whom the Rangers selected out of high school with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft. After the Rangers chose to delay his professional debut in 2018, White's 2019 campaign was wiped out by Tommy John surgery, while the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from pitching in 2020. The 21-year-old finally got the chance to debut last week with Down East, only to pick up a new injury that will keep him on the shelf for at least a month.