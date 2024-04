White was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

The 24-year-old took the roster spot of Jack Leiter, who was sent down after making his MLB debut Thursday. White hasn't pitched well in three starts for Round Rock this season with a 7.30 ERA across 12.1 innings, but he will be available in relief for the time being. White got his feet wet in the big leagues last summer with a couple appearances out of the Texas bullpen.