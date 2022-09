White (forearm) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

White landed on the injured list with forearm fatigue in late July, and he'll be eligible to pitch in Thursday's playoff game at Frisco. Although the right-hander was unavailable for the final few months of the minor-league regular season, he should be able to have a fairly normal offseason program.