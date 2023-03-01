Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters that White is dealing with tightness in the right side of his neck and will be held out of action for the next couple of days, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

White is one of the top prospects in the Texas system, and the Rangers won't take any unnecessary risks with the 23-year-old right-hander. After posting a 104:23 K:BB and 3.59 ERA in his 80.1 innings with High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco, White is projected to open the year with Triple-A Round Rock, and could make starts with the Rangers by the time 2023 comes to a close.