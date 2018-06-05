Rangers' Owen White: Snagged by Rangers with 55th pick
The Rangers have selected White with the 55th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
White is a little further behind some of the other top high school pitchers in this class from a developmental standpoint, as he only recently stopped playing football (he could have been a college quarterback) and wanted to finish his basketball season before showcasing his potential on the mound to scouts this spring. He was well worth the wait, however, as he has a plus fastball with good life and will flash a plus slider. Spinning the ball comes naturally to White and he has already shown some feel for a changeup, so it's easy to project improvement with all four of his pitches, which could make him one of the steals of the first several rounds. Pro instruction and strength training will be critical, as his delivery could use some work, and he needs to fill out his 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame in order to hold his velocity deep into games and handle a starter's workload.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...