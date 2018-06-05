Rangers' Owen White: Snagged by Rangers with 55th pick

The Rangers have selected White with the 55th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

White is a little further behind some of the other top high school pitchers in this class from a developmental standpoint, as he only recently stopped playing football (he could have been a college quarterback) and wanted to finish his basketball season before showcasing his potential on the mound to scouts this spring. He was well worth the wait, however, as he has a plus fastball with good life and will flash a plus slider. Spinning the ball comes naturally to White and he has already shown some feel for a changeup, so it's easy to project improvement with all four of his pitches, which could make him one of the steals of the first several rounds. Pro instruction and strength training will be critical, as his delivery could use some work, and he needs to fill out his 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame in order to hold his velocity deep into games and handle a starter's workload.