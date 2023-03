White (neck) threw one inning in a spring game for Double-A Frisco on Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This was White's first outing since late February, when he was shut down with neck tightness. It was similar to the injury he suffered last season, which was initially thought of as a forearm injury but turned out to be nerve inflammation in the neck that traveled down his arm. The Rangers expect White to be ready for the start of the minor-league season.