Rangers' Paolo Espino: Cast off 40-man roster
Espino cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
In his first taste of the majors, Espino compiled a 6.00 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 24 innings with the Brewers and Rangers. He made a pair of spot starts but was primarily used to eat innings out of the bullpen.
