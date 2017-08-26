Espino was traded to the Rangers in exchange for cash.

Espino is headed to Texas after being designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old made his MLB debut earlier in the season and compiled a 6.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with Milwaukee. Espino could get a chance with the team in September as a long reliever or spot starter. Tanner Scheppers was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for him.