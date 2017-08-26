Rangers' Paolo Espino: Dealt to Rangers
Espino was traded to the Rangers in exchange for cash.
Espino is headed to Texas after being designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old made his MLB debut earlier in the season and compiled a 6.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with Milwaukee. Espino could get a chance with the team in September as a long reliever or spot starter. Tanner Scheppers was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for him.
More News
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Dumped off 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Returns to Colorado Springs•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Heads back to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Returns to big-league club•
-
Brewers' Paolo Espino: Sent back to Colorado Springs•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...