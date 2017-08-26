Play

Espino was traded to the Rangers in exchange for cash.

Espino is headed to Texas after being designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. The 30-year-old made his MLB debut earlier in the season and compiled a 6.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 17.2 innings with Milwaukee. Espino could get a chance with the team in September as a long reliever or spot starter. Tanner Scheppers was designated for assignment to clear room on the roster for him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast