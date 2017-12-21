Rangers' Paolo Espino: Joins Rangers
Espino agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Texas on Thursday.
Espino finished the 2017 season with the Rangers after being dealt from Milwaukee in late August for cash considerations. He wound up seeing a little bit of action in September, which brought his cumulative ERA to 6.00 with a 1.37 WHIP in 24 innings between both clubs. Although he was recently cast off the 40-man roster in October, Espino cleared waivers and decided to return to the Rangers on a minor-league deal. He will likely begin the 2018 season with Triple-A Round Rock while providing organizational depth for the bullpen.
