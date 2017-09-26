Rangers' Paolo Espino: Tagged for three runs in relief
Espino tossed 2.2 innings of relief in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Astros, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one batter.
Acquired from the Brewers in late August, Espino was included among the Rangers' September callups and made his team debut earlier this month. The right-hander opened his tenure with the Rangers with four scoreless appearances, but he struggled mightily when asked to mop up in the blowout Monday. The 30-year-old Espino is likely on the fringe of the Rangers' 40-man roster, so it's not a given that he'll be retained by the club heading into next spring.
