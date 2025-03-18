Corbin agreed to a one-year, major-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.
The rumor mill was pretty quiet on Corbin throughout the offseason, but he secured a big-league deal with Texas as Jon Gray (wrist) and Cody Bradford (elbow) are facing extended absences. Corbin has rated as the worst regular starting pitcher in baseball over the past four years and finished the 2024 campaign with a 5.62 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 139:54 K:BB across 174.2 innings. The left-hander brings some veteran stability to a depleted rotation with at least 31 starts in each of those four seasons, but he isn't likely to be fantasy relevant given his recent track record.
