Corbin (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the A's, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The 35-year-old lefty tossed 85 pitches (57 strikes) as he continues to give an injury-thinned Texas rotation surprisingly solid innings. Through three starts, Corbin has a 3.77 ERA, but his 1.53 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB are bright red flags that he's still the same pitcher that was saddled with a 5.71 ERA over the prior four seasons with the Nationals. With Kumar Rocker beginning to come around, the Rangers could have a tough choice to make once Jack Leiter (finger) is ready to return from the IL.