Corbin (3-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Rockies after allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out nine.

Corbin established a new season high with nine punchouts, which also represented his most Ks in a start since 2023. Wednesday marked his second straight quality start, and the veteran left-hander also produced a strong 15 swinging strikes, notably fanning six in a row at one point. Corbin will take a solid 3.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 37.2 frames into a tough matchup on the road against the Yankees, who boast an .878 OPS versus left-handed pitching through their first 42 games.