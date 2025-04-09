Corbin didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with no strikeouts in four innings.

Corbin had a rough second inning in his Rangers debut, giving up a leadoff homer to Dansby Swanson and a two-run single to Seiya Suzuki. The veteran left-hander tossed three scoreless innings otherwise, and he was able to throw 74 pitches before his night came to an end. Corbin could have some deep-league streaming appeal at home against the Angels in his next scheduled start, which lines up for early next week.