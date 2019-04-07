The Rangers recalled Wisdom from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

He'll be available off the bench in the Rangers' series finale against the Angels after assuming the active roster spot of Ronald Guzman (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Guzman's absence for at least the next week and a half creates an opening at first base, but it's unclear if Wisdom will get a legitimate look in a starting role or if he'll merely function as corner-infield depth during his time with the big club. Logan Forsythe will get the first crack at replacing Guzman in Sunday's contest, and outfielder Joey Gallo could be a solution at the position, too.

