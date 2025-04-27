High-A Hub City placed Bonzagni on the 7-day injured list April 22 with right elbow inflammation, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers got tests done on Bonzagni's elbow but it's not yet clear what his timeline is. Armed with an electric upper-90s fastball and a plus slider, Bonzagni has logged groundball rates north of 54 percent at every stop, but his walk rate jumped from 5.5 percent in 25.1 innings at High-A in 2024 to 11.1 percent through 9.1 innings at High-A this year.