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Rangers' Paxton Kling: Returns to health

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kling (wrist) has gone 6-for-30 with a solo home run, a double, two walks, five stolen bases and seven runs in seven games since being reinstated from High-A Hub City's 7-day injured list July 31.

Kling was placed on the IL on June 16 due to a fractured right wrist but was cleared to return to action six weeks later without needing a rehab assignment. For the season, the speedy 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .252/.384/.399 with six home runs and 21 steals over 60 games in the South Atlantic League.

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