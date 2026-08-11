Rangers' Paxton Kling: Returns to health

Kling (wrist) has gone 6-for-30 with a solo home run, a double, two walks, five stolen bases and seven runs in seven games since being reinstated from High-A Hub City's 7-day injured list July 31.

Kling was placed on the IL on June 16 due to a fractured right wrist but was cleared to return to action six weeks later without needing a rehab assignment. For the season, the speedy 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .252/.384/.399 with six home runs and 21 steals over 60 games in the South Atlantic League.