Gonzalez was traded to the Rangers as the player to be named in the Jonathan Lucroy deal.

Gonzalez has been enjoying a breakout year in the Pioneer League, hitting .321/.388/.519 with three homers and 11 stolen bases in 45 games. He's one of the more projectable hitters in rookie ball, and has the tools to be a fantasy stud if he continues to develop. Gonzalez will report to Low-A Spokane.