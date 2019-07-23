Rangers' Pedro Payano: Called up as primary pitcher
Payano was called up to be the primary pitcher following opener Brett Martin against the Mariners on Tuesday.
Pedro has made one career big-league appearance, tossing a single scoreless inning in early July. He owns a mediocre 4.34 ERA in 29 innings for Triple-A Nashville. Ronald Guzman was optioned in a corresponding move.
