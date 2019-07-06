Payano was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Payano was added to the 40-man roster and called up to the major leagues for the first time in is career. The 24-year-old has managed a 3.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 15 appearances (14 starts) with the team's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season, striking out 81 and walking 32 across 69 innings. With Jesse Chavez and Mike Minor slotted in to start the Rangers' final two games prior to the All-Star break, Payano will likely serve as bullpen depth.

