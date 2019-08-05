Rangers' Pedro Payano: Command troubles continue
Payano allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out two batters in a no-decision during the win over Detroit.
Payano cruised through three scoreless innings to start the game before yielding a run in the fourth. He then coughed up a two-run double to Niko Goodrum in the fifth and walked the following batter, putting an end to his afternoon. The rookie right-hander owns a 3.45 ERA alongside a pedestrian 13:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings at the MLB level. Payano will face a tough test in Milwaukee on Saturday.
More News
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Walks four in shaky start•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Starting again Sunday•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Picks up first major-league win•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Called up as primary pitcher•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Tabbed for bulk-relief duty•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Will pitch Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...