Payano allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out two batters in a no-decision during the win over Detroit.

Payano cruised through three scoreless innings to start the game before yielding a run in the fourth. He then coughed up a two-run double to Niko Goodrum in the fifth and walked the following batter, putting an end to his afternoon. The rookie right-hander owns a 3.45 ERA alongside a pedestrian 13:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings at the MLB level. Payano will face a tough test in Milwaukee on Saturday.