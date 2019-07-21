Rangers manager Chris Woodward mentioned Payano as an option to start Tuesday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers' rotation plans changed when it was announced that Joe Palumbo came down with tendinitis in his right ankle. Palumbo had been scheduled to start Monday with Adrian Sampson going Tuesday, but the injury pushes Sampson up a day and makes Tuesday to be determined. Payano was up with the Rangers just before the All-Star break and pitched an inning of relief before heading back to Triple-A Nashville. The Rangers may deploy an opener Tuesday and have Payano for the second inning and beyond. The right-hander has a 4.40 ERA over 16 appearances at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Nashville.

More News
Our Latest Stories