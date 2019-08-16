Rangers' Pedro Payano: Headed to minors
Payano (1-2) was hit with the loss after surrendering eight runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings Thursday against the Twins. He was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Payano was tasked with making a spot start Thursday, though he didn't fare well. The 24-year-old gave up five runs in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fourth prior to departing. The Twins have yet to make a corresponding move following Payno's demotion.
