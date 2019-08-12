Rangers' Pedro Payano: On tap to start Thursday
Payano will make his next start Thursday against the Twins, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Payano has struggled while part of the Rangers' rotation, pitching to a 4.97 ERA and 2.132 WHIP over three starts. In his previous start Saturday, he lasted just three innings with nine of the 17 batters he faced reaching base. He'll get at least two more outings as a starter -- Thursday's start and as part of a doubleheader Aug. 20 against the Angels. The Rangers are expected to bring up left-hander Joe Palumbo following his next start at Triple-A Nashville.
