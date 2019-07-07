Payano was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Payano's first stint in the big leagues lasted all of one day, with the right-hander delivering a scoreless inning in relief in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Twins. The 24-year-old was deemed an expendable piece with the Rangers needing a spot on the 25-man roster for Sunday's primary pitcher, Joe Palumbo, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

