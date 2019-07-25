Rangers' Pedro Payano: Starting again Sunday
Payano will start Sunday's game against Oakland, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Payano picked up his first big-league win Tuesday, and he'll get at least one more chance to take the mound while Joe Palumbo deals with right ankle tendinitis. Payano has appeared in two games this season for the Rangers, surrendering just one run while fanning seven over six innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Picks up first major-league win•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Called up as primary pitcher•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Tabbed for bulk-relief duty•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Will pitch Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Could pitch Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Pedro Payano: Sent back to Nashville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...