The Rangers intend to use Payano as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Payano will be officially recalled from Triple-A Nashville a few hours before the game's 10:10 p.m. EDT start time, with the Rangers also expected to name an opening pitcher at that time. Brett Martin is viewed as the leading candidate to open in front of Payano, but Martin likely won't be asked to cover more than an inning after he tossed 20 pitches in relief in Monday's 7-3 loss. No matter who gets the call as the opener, Payano is slated to cover the bulk of the innings for the Rangers and is thus the most likely pitcher to factor into any decision. The 24-year-old righty has posted a 4.40 ERA and 85:36 K:BB across 71.2 innings between Nashville and Double-A Frisco this season.