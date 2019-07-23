Rangers' Pedro Payano: Tabbed for bulk-relief duty
The Rangers intend to use Payano as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Payano will be officially recalled from Triple-A Nashville a few hours before the game's 10:10 p.m. EDT start time, with the Rangers also expected to name an opening pitcher at that time. Brett Martin is viewed as the leading candidate to open in front of Payano, but Martin likely won't be asked to cover more than an inning after he tossed 20 pitches in relief in Monday's 7-3 loss. No matter who gets the call as the opener, Payano is slated to cover the bulk of the innings for the Rangers and is thus the most likely pitcher to factor into any decision. The 24-year-old righty has posted a 4.40 ERA and 85:36 K:BB across 71.2 innings between Nashville and Double-A Frisco this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal