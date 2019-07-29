Rangers' Pedro Payano: Walks four in shaky start
Payano yielded three runs on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out four batters during his no-decision in the loss to Oakland.
Payano had allowed just one run -- a solo shot by Marcus Semien in the third inning -- through five innings Sunday. He then put two runners on to start the sixth and was charged with another two runs after Jesse Chavez allowed a two-run double. The rookie right-hander now owns a 3.18 ERA over his first 11.1 innings of big-league work. Assuming he stays in the rotation for another turn, he should face Detroit at home next Sunday.
