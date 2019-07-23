Payano will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to either start or work as the bulk reliever Tuesday against the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

According to manager Chris Woodward, Payano will likely serve as the primary pitcher, though the club hasn't announced who will open the contest. The right-hander has tossed just one inning this year in the big leagues, and he figures to be asked to eat up at least a few frames in the second game of the series.