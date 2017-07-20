Kozma was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.

Kozma was just 4-for-36 with 18 strikeouts at the plate since coming to the Rangers in late April. The infielder was cast off by the club due to the return of Keone Kela (shoulder) from the disabled list prior to Thursday's contest with Baltimore. Although Kozma's versatility was an immense positive during his time in Texas, his lack of hitting eventually became too much of a burden.