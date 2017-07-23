Kozma cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock.

Kozma was designated for assignment just a few days ago, but his lack of hitting at the big-league level deterred the other clubs in the league from plucking him off waivers. He'll remain in the Rangers organization as an organizational depth piece moving forward.

