Rangers' Peter Fairbanks: Makes impressive debut
Fairbanks tossed two scoreless innings while striking out three in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Athletics.
Starter Drew Smyly didn't make it past the third inning, which required a deep bullpen game. Fairbanks, who had his contract purchased Saturday and made his MLB debut, struck out the side in the fifth and retired the side in order in the sixth. The 25-year-old right-hander, who has been through two Tommy John elbow surgeries, does not figure to be an integral part of the bullpen.
