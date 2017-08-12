Gosselin was claimed off waivers by the Rangers and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Gosselin won a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, but played sparingly (29 at-bats) before eventually heading back to the minors in early May. Outside of a couple other brief stints with Pittsburgh, he has been with Triple-A Indianapolis since, slashing .266/.304/.336 with one homer and three steals in 63 games. He figures to be up when rosters expand in September to help out around the infield.