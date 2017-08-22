Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Triple-A
Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.
Joey Gallo (concussion) was sent to the 7-day DL, so Gosselin will rejoin the Rangers for the second time in less than a week. The 28-year-old has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .146/.186/.171 through 29 games, but he owns a more respectable .271/.320/.367 line across 245 career games. He'll serve as a utility player off the bench.
More News
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Claimed by Rangers, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Phil Gosselin: Returns to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Phil Gosselin: Heads back to minors•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...