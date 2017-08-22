Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Joey Gallo (concussion) was sent to the 7-day DL, so Gosselin will rejoin the Rangers for the second time in less than a week. The 28-year-old has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .146/.186/.171 through 29 games, but he owns a more respectable .271/.320/.367 line across 245 career games. He'll serve as a utility player off the bench.