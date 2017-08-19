Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Recalled from Triple-A
Gosselin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
He was claimed by the Rangers a week ago and has played just four games for Round Rock. Gosselin has a career .272/.320/.368 slash line with six home runs and seven steals in 543 plate appearances and should serve as a utility player off the bench. Carlos Gomez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move.
