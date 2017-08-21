Rangers' Phil Gosselin: Returning to Triple-A
Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Just two days after being recalled from Round Rock, Gosselin is headed back to the Triple-A level. During his brief stay with the big club, he went 0-for-1 at the plate. In a corresponding move, Ryan Rua was recalled from Round Rock.
