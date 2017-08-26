Play

Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers needed to open up a roster spot for the returning Carlos Gomez (shoulder), and Gosselin was the corresponding roster casualty. Gosselin didn't register an at-bat during his most recent stint with the big club.

